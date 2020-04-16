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Seven Areas To Tackle Poor Productivity In Construction With ConTech
General Contractor,

Seven Areas To Tackle Poor Productivity In Construction With ConTech

RhumbixApril 16, 2020 • 1 min read

In the 2017 report “Reinventing construction through a productivity revolution”, MGI argued that, if construction sector productivity were just to catch up with that of the total economy, there would be a cumulative productivity boost of up to 60%, translating into a 2% global GDP boost. The report highlighted seven areas which, if acted in simultaneously, would permit us to achieve these gains.

 

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