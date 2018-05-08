Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]

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Now Live: Single Sign-On for Rhumbix

Now Live: Single Sign-On for Rhumbix

RhumbixMay 08, 2018 • 1 min read

If you’re anything like us, you’ve grown to love the Single Sign-On (SSO) feature available just about everywhere you create a new account in your personal life, but fewer business accounts offer this coveted amenity. SSO was developed to both verify access controls based on a user’s existing information in another trusted and like system, as well as serving to control record creation and deletion through user provisioning, eliminating duplicate accounts.

Rhumbix is pleased to announce we now offer Single Sign-On with the following partner; Microsoft Azure. You’ll enjoy the same SSO experience you’re accustomed to; you’ll be asked to select sign in with Rhumbix or Microsoft. If you choose Microsoft you will then login to your Microsoft account, once logged in your account credentials will be your login for your Rhumbix account going forward.

We are continually looking for ways to put Workers First. Single Sign-On is just one more way to make your life a little bit easier. Have questions about how SSO works? If you aren’t working with Rhumbix yet, request a demo here to get started today. Current clients should reach out to their customer success contact.

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