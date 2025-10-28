construction technology, Construction Time Tracking,
Stop the Friday Payroll Fire Drill: How Growing Contractors Eliminate the Weekly Chaos By Addressing Time Tracking
Peritus • October 28, 2025 • 13 min read
For CFOs, Controllers and Payroll Managers at 100+ Employee Contractors
Reading Time: 10 minutes
It’s 4:47 PM on a Friday. You’re supposed to run payroll in 13 minutes so employees get paid on time.
But you’re still waiting on 23 missing timecards. Three foremen aren’t answering their phones. The superintendent on the hospital project just sent a handwritten timesheet via photo text that’s completely illegible. And you just found two employees who were entered on the wrong cost codes all week—which means you need to track down the PM for approval to fix it before payroll runs.
Sound familiar?
If you’re a Controller or Payroll Manager at a commercial contractor with 100+ field employees, you know this scene all too well. Although payroll can fall on any day of the week, for this article we’re calling it the“Friday Payroll Fire Drill”—and it’s costing you far more than just stress and weekend overtime.
What is the Friday Payroll Fire Drill?
The Friday Payroll Fire Drill is the weekly chaos that happens when construction companies using manual or legacy time tracking systems try to process payroll for hundreds of field employees.
Here’s how it typically unfolds:
Thursday Night: The Calm Before the Storm
Foremen are supposed to submit timecards by end of day Thursday
Most don’t remember until Friday morning (or later)
Some are still trying to remember what employees worked on Monday
Friday Morning: Panic Begins
8:00 AM: Payroll team arrives to find inbox full of paper timesheets, photo texts, and Excel files in 47 different formats
2:00 PM: Still chasing down missing timecards from three projects
3:00 PM: Found duplicate entries—two foremen both entered the same employee
4:00 PM: Racing to manually balance everyone to 40 hours, calculate overtime
5:00 PM: Finally hit “submit” on payroll—but errors will show up in Monday’s reports
The Weekend: Damage Control
Monday morning: Project managers see data for first time, find errors
Tuesday: Payroll corrections eating up 3-4 hours
By Friday: Do it all again
The Real Cost of the Friday Payroll Fire Drill
Direct Financial Impact
Real numbers from a 100-employee MEP contractor:
Cost Category
Weekly Impact
Annual Impact
Payroll admin overtime (2 people x 4 hrs x $35/hr)
$280
$14,560
Controller time on escalations (3 hrs x $65/hr)
$195
$10,140
Payroll errors requiring corrections (5 x $50)
$250
$13,000
Late processing fees/penalties
$100
$5,200
PM time fixing errors Monday (2 hrs x 10 PMs x $55/hr)
$1,100
$57,200
TOTAL WEEKLY COST
$1,925
$100,100/year
And that’s just the direct costs you can measure.
Hidden Operational Costs
1. Project Managers Flying Blind
When payroll doesn’t run until Friday afternoon/evening, project data doesn’t hit your ERP until the following week.
That means:
PMs see labor costs from last week, not this week
By the time they know there’s a cost overrun, it’s already happened
No opportunity to course-correct before it’s too late
“The timekeeping workflow gets to payroll at the end of the week, right? When payroll is due. And then payroll have a mad frantic panic getting that data into the ERP… and the project managers don’t have the opportunity to have eyes on the data until after it’s been posted to payroll.”
— ColonialWebb
2. Payroll Team Burnout
Every Friday is stressful
Impossible to plan personal time around Friday unknowns
High turnover in payroll roles due to weekly pressure
Training new payroll staff is expensive and disruptive
3. Error Rate Compounds Over Time
Industry data shows:
Traditional paper/manual systems: 1-8% error rate
Each error costs $25-$75 to correct (labor + system corrections)
Errors create billing disputes with clients on T&M work
Compliance risk: Wage & hour violations from incorrect overtime calculations
“Minutes equal dollars. We’ve been around for 97 years and talked about timekeeping for 97 years.”
— Adams Electric (1,000 employees) — They were spending 1.5 hours every weekend per superintendent just on manual time entry (150-200 employees).
Why Does This Keep Happening?
If the Friday Payroll Fire Drill is so painful, why do contractors keep doing it?
Reason #1: Weekly Batch Mentality
The old way:
Employees/foremen enter time once per week (Thursday or Friday)
Trying to remember Monday’s hours on Friday = inaccuracy
All errors surface at the same time (Friday afternoon)
No time to fix before payroll deadline
The psychology:
“I’ll do it later” on Monday/Tuesday
Thursday rolls around: “I forgot, I’ll do it Friday morning”
Friday: Mad rush to get it done
“Currently very much a weekly mindset.”
— Motor City Electric
Reason #2: No ERP Integration
When your time tracking system doesn’t integrate with your ERP, you’re stuck with:
The manual loop:
Export cost codes from ERP (weekly)
Import into time tracking system (weekly)
Foremen enter time in time tracking system
Export timecards from time tracking system (weekly)
Import into ERP for payroll (weekly)
Every. Single. Week.
Each manual step = opportunity for:
Data entry errors
Delays (waiting for someone to do the export/import)
Version control issues (which cost code list is current?)
Data drift (ERP and time tracking system out of sync)
“I hate having to do things like two or three times.”
Require manual data entry (10-15 min per employee)
Prone to illegibility, damage, loss
No validation until data entry happens
Legacy software (10+ years old):
Poor mobile experience (if mobile at all)
No offline capability (doesn’t work on job sites)
Clunky approval workflows
Limited reporting
“The Excel-based system we used for 10-12 years was very fragile and easy to break and cause problems.”
— Motor City Electric
Reason #4: Multi-Timekeeper Chaos
On large projects, employees work for multiple foremen throughout the week:
Monday-Tuesday: Crew A (Foreman #1)
Wednesday-Thursday: Crew B (Foreman #2)
Friday: Crew C (Foreman #3)
What happens:
Foreman #1 forgets the employee worked Monday-Tuesday
Foreman #2 doesn’t know the employee also worked other days
Employee complains on Monday they’re missing 16 hours
Payroll correction required
“Employee will work on one job Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, then go to another job Thursday, Friday, Saturday. Timekeepers forget employees from earlier in week. Issues only caught when employee complains about missing pay.”
— J.T. Vaughn
The Solution: Move from Weekly Panic to Daily Peace of Mind
The contractors who’ve eliminated the Friday Payroll Fire Drill didn’t just switch software—they changed their entire workflow.
The New Way: Daily 3-Minute Time Entry
How it works:
Monday – Thursday (Daily):
Field workers enter time at end of each day (3 minutes on mobile app)
Foremen approve within 24 hours (5 minutes reviewing crew)
Superintendents approve by Tuesday/Wednesday (distributed burden)
PMs review by Wednesday/Thursday (before payroll runs)
Friday:
Payroll team reviews clean, pre-approved data on Thursday afternoon
Minor corrections only (not wholesale entry)
Payroll runs on time, no fire drill
Everyone goes home at 5 PM
The difference:
Old way: 30 minutes on Friday trying to remember Monday = inaccurate
New way: 3 minutes each day while it’s fresh = accurate
Real Results: Before & After
Next 150 (100 employees) – Before Modern Time Tracking:
Friday Reality:
Payroll team: “Mad frantic panic getting data into the ERP”
PMs: “Don’t have opportunity to have eyes on data until after it’s been posted to payroll”
Safety manager: Foremen 20 stories up having to go down to get paper forms = 1 hour wasted or workers starting without documentation
After Implementation:
Daily 3-minute time entry on mobile app (offline capable)
Real-time production tracking integrated with timekeeping
Seamless approval workflows (foreman → super → PM → payroll)
PMs see labor costs daily, not weekly
1 hour/day time savings on safety forms alone
ROI: 2,000% first year
Adams Electric (1,000 employees) – Before:
Friday Reality:
Stuart (General Superintendent): Spending 1.5 hours every weekend manually entering time for 150-200 employees
Paper sign-in sheets prone to inaccuracy
Temp labor time captured manually, sent to agencies, invoiced back 1-2 weeks later
The Catalyst:
“We’ve been around for 97 years and talked about timekeeping for 97 years. This was easy process when the company, it was 25-30 employees. But now we have 1,000 employees and it’s getting out of control. Spectrum’s PTE being sunset—decided this was time to rip the band aid off.”
How to Eliminate the Friday Payroll Fire Drill (Step-by-Step)
Step 1: Acknowledge the Real Problem
It’s not just the software—it’s the weekly batch workflow.
Ask yourself:
Do foremen enter time daily or weekly?
Is there a multi-level approval workflow BEFORE payroll?
Do PMs see data before or after payroll runs?
Are you doing manual export/import between systems?
If you answered “weekly,” “no,” “after,” and “yes”—you have a process problem, not just a technology problem.
Step 2: Calculate Your Current Cost
Use this simple formula:
Weekly Payroll Fire Drill Cost:
Payroll admin overtime hours x hourly rate
+ Controller escalation time x hourly rate + Payroll correction costs (errors x $50) + PM time fixing errors Monday x hourly rate
= Weekly cost
Multiply by 52 weeks = Annual cost
For most 100+ employee contractors, this is $75K-$150K/year just in direct labor costs.
Add:
Project manager blind spots causing cost overruns
Payroll team burnout and turnover
Client billing disputes on T&M work
Compliance risk from wage & hour errors
Total impact: $500K-$1M+ annually
Step 3: Design Your Ideal Future State
What would “good” look like?
Daily workflow:
Field workers record their hours each day in the mobile app (≈3 minutes/day).
Foremen review and approve weekly timecards by Monday at 9:00 a.m.
Superintendents complete their approval cycle shortly after, ensuring all crew time is accurate and submitted.
Project Managers finalize reviews by Monday mid-day, providing payroll a clean, pre-approved dataset.
Payroll team processes all approved time on Monday afternoon, with checks issued on Tuesday.
Weekly outcome:
Payroll runs on time, every time
Mitigating fire drills
PMs see data before payroll runs (can course-correct)
95%+ accuracy (vs. 92-99% with weekly batches)
Monthly benefits:
Payroll team works normal hours (no Friday overtime)
This guide is based on analysis of 6 recent customer implementations at 100-1,000 employee commercial/MEP contractors, including real quotes from Controllers, CFOs, Payroll Directors, and Operations leaders. All cost calculations use conservative assumptions and actual customer data.
Last updated: October 2025
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