Success Spotlight: The Nevell Group

The relationship between the general contractor and subcontractor is necessary to the success of any construction project and communication lays at the heart of this relationship. Open communication solves many issues before they arise and is a great benefit to the general contractor and subcontractor relationship. This is especially true for project change orders, which can account for as much as 18% – 25% of the final job costs.

Today’s Success Spotlight

Founded in 2002, The Nevell Group Inc. (NGI) is a commercial interior and exterior wall system contractor with over 900 tradesmen/women and 60 office personnel. They are a valued subcontractor of Hensel Phelps.

The companies worked together on a significant airport terminal project, with change orders estimated in the hundreds. NGI’s manual time and materials process would not suffice. The company needed an automated solution to help avoid disputes, lost tags, and payment delays so they turned to Rhumbix.

The Rhumbix T&M solution was up and running within days and quickly provided near real-time visibility to all open and historical T&M tags. They were able to easily access all notes, documents and photos—both in and out in the field, which helped to prevent stoppage or rework. Digitizing the T&M process also streamlined communications between NGI and Hansel Phelps, ensuring a good working relationship that in turn benefits both parties for years and projects to come.

Find out more about The Nevell Group and how they implemented and now depend on Rhumbix. Click here to read the full case study.