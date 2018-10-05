T for Track Record

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
We believe that teams should get the most out of their tools both in the field and at the home office. Projects, priorities, and timelines change, but the values of construction productivity and accountability remain the same. That’s why we’re launching a mini-series on our blog, entitled the 3 T’s. After working with countless craft workers, PM’s, and payroll teams, we’ve found that the guiding principles of hard-working professionals in the construction industry remain consistent: we aim to earn a great track record amongst our teams and our peers, foster team accessibility conductive to helpful communication, and practice productive trendspotting that can keep us relevant in the 21st-century revolution of construction technology.
So, in a project-based industry, what exactly is a track record, and where does its importance play out? Gaining a solid track record on the field aids in all aspects of business, from recruitment to payroll, and ensures that your team will acquire new projects seamlessly from word-of-mouth referrals. Furthermore, a commendable track record sets a precedent for great teamwork that is efficient, effective, and ever-evolving.
About Rhumbix: We know that the best technology provides you with a way to get to work, faster. Rhumbix Field Intelligence Platform is a digital solution that improves every aspect of daily construction operations with better data from the field to the home office. Rhumbix boosts productivity, craft worker morale, and building quality while providing a field experience that teams love.