Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix, a powerful mobile platform designed for smarter construction sites, has closed an $8 million round of funding led by Autodesk, Inc., a world leader in cloud-based construction project management software connecting teams and data from design through construction.
[et_pb_button admin_label=”Button” button_url=”http://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/08/15/1552268/0/en/The-Autodesk-Forge-Fund-Leads-Rhumbix-s-8M-Funding-Round.html” url_new_window=”on” button_text=”READ THE ARTICLE” button_alignment=”left”]