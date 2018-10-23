T for Team Accessibility

We believe that teams should get the most out of their tools both in and out of the field. Projects, priorities, and timelines change, but the values of construction productivity and accountability remain the same. That’s why we’re launching a mini-series on our blog , entitled the 3 T’s. After working with countless craft workers, PM’s, and payroll execs, we’ve found that the guiding principles of hard-working professionals in the construction industry remain consistent. We aim to earn a great track record amongst our teams and our peers, foster team accessibility conducive to helpful communication, and practice productive trendspotting that can keep us relevant in the 21st-century revolution of construction productivity.

We’ve preached about the importance of trendspotting previously, and how it can beneficially influence which tools you chose to implement in your team’s building. But the best construction tools in the business are only as good as the number of employees on board. Team accessibility means that your entire workforce finds the communication, construction tools, and fellow team members easy to approach and navigate—no confusion, no delays. And while little hold ups or mishaps may not individually make a dent in construction productivity, multiple delays stemming from lack of team accessibility hinder building and cost PM’s time and money.

Here are three factors for them to focus on when seeking better team accessibility:

Leadership: Good leaders encourage communication, great leaders foster it. A crew will instinctively look to the leader on site for instructions on more than just building. They’ll want to know what the protocol for communication is, and whether it’s better to ask many questions or few (hint: rarely do PM’s regret making themselves open and available for building concerns). They’ll also follow cue for how to use the tools available. Be prepared to demonstrate and guide the team on the tech available and set aside time in the building schedule to do just that.

Training: Training that expands beyond tutorials is always a good investment. If you are confused on the tools or are having difficulty getting some employees on board, reach out to a pro for help to lessen the learning curve.

Consistency: Systems update, and not just the computing ones. Payroll processes, working hours, and communication styles can change throughout one project, so it is important to hold regular check-ins with the team to keep everyone up-to-date and on track. They don’t have to be formal meetings, as we all know that the most productive on-the-field conversations never are.

About Rhumbix: We know that the best technology provides you with a way to get to work, faster. Rhumbix Field Intelligence Platform is a digital solution that improves every aspect of daily construction operations with better data from the field to the home office. Rhumbix boosts productivity, craft worker morale, and building quality while providing a field experience that teams love