Quick Tips to Start Digitizing Time & Materials Workflows

In some circles, the words “Time and Material” can bring smiles to faces or screams of frustration to others. Many times, it is the others that have to clean up the mess generated by archaic Time & Materials workflows. How does your company manage the process of Time & Materials tag generation and approval process on your construction projects? Every day, work is damaged by other trade contractors, delays due to weather, or changes requested by a project owner. Digitizing Time & Materials workflows can offer a cure.

Why is paper still king?

The majority of contractors in the construction industry still rely on good old-fashioned paper forms to document out-of-scope work. While these paper-based forms might be easy to use in the field for some workers, the overwhelming frustration they cause in the office should not be overlooked. Paper-based forms contain the information of what work was asked to be completed in out-of-scope scenarios. These forms end up being stored in what some industry professionals have referred to as the “Carbon Locker.” A literal file cabinet, stack, or folder where the information is static and difficult to draw insights upon. Want to digitize the data from those forms? You’re looking at a worker to enter that form data into a system, wasting additional time.

A team cannot utilize these information-rich forms because they have not been turned into useable digital data. While converting a paper form into data is possible, a more streamlined approach would be to convert the workflow process. By doing this, the workflow starts as a digital one and can feed into other systems.

An improved process for Time & Materials workflows entails the following:

Convert: to a fully digital process. Context: provide details of the work. Centralize: your data in the virtual gold mine to leverage when needed. Collaboration: between parties.

The better you know your current process, the easier it is to digitize that process and streamline efforts. Understanding your company’s approach will allow you to discuss how a digital system can improve your workflows and find the tool that will serve you best.

By implementing a few best practices in place and an easy-to-use application, trade contractors will transform their Time & Materials process. Teams will enjoy a streamlined workflow by creating, editing, submitting items such as Time & Materials Tickets through a digital system.

Rhumbix has created a digital circle of trust for general contractors and trade contractors to exchange information. The Time & Materials Module inside the Rhumbix system allows both sides to keep track of critical workflows throughout a project life cycle.

To learn more, read the eBook today!