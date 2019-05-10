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T&M Attachments &amp; Statuses | Mobile 3.5

RhumbixMay 10, 2019 • 1 min read

We are excited to announce the release of a new version of our mobile app, version 3.5.0. For T&M users, this release greatly improves the T&M workflow and the ability to add important contextual information in the form of images. We added Tag Status to T&M as well as the ability to attach photos to T&M tags.

Please take a look at the below video to see how to create a T&M tag. This shows how to add a photo attachment.

 

With our latest web release, additional statuses are available for T&M Tracking. Subcontractors are able to use the Submitted, Field Approved, and Submitted to GC statuses. If you use the Rhumbix project share product, GCs subsequently are able to status received tags as GC Approved, GC Rejected, Closed Approved, and Closed Rejected. If you do not use the project share product, subcontractors will control the Subcontractor statuses as well as the GC statuses. Mobile users can now see these statuses when reviewing their tags on the mobile app. Foremen will not be able to edit a tag once it moves past the Field Approved status.

Lastly, this release allows users to see the project name when selecting a cost code. Previously they were only able to see the project number. It also keeps the search bar at the top of picklists to help with searching long lists.

Feel free to reach out with any questions, support@rhumbix.com or (855)RHUMBIX.

 

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