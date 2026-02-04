T&M Tracking Apps: Capture Every Billable Hour

A T&M tracking app captures billable hours in real-time, on mobile devices, with GPS verification and photo documentation that holds up to scrutiny.
Here’s what to look for and how the leading apps compare.
The Cost of Manual T&M Tracking
Paper-based T&M processes leak revenue at every step:
- 24 days: Average time from field T&M ticket signature to change order submission
- $373 million: Annual cost of buddy punching nationwide
- 75%: Businesses that encounter buddy punching issues
- 46%: Employees who admit to adding 15-60 minutes to their timesheets
Beyond time theft, paper tickets get lost, damaged, or stuck in someone’s truck for days. By the time they reach the office, details are fuzzy and approvals are delayed.
Digital T&M apps eliminate these problems. Contractors report 70%+ reduction in change order processing time, 90% less paperwork, and 95% fewer reporting errors.
What to Look for in a T&M Tracking App
1. Mobile-First Design
Over 60% of time tracking now happens on smartphones and tablets. The app must be designed for field use—not adapted from desktop software as an afterthought.
Test: Can your least tech-savvy foreman clock in and submit a T&M ticket in under two minutes? If not, adoption will suffer.
2. Offline Functionality
Construction sites don’t always have cell service. The app must work offline, storing data locally and syncing when connectivity returns.
Full functionality should be available without internet: GPS tracking, photo capture, time entries, digital signatures. No excuses.
3. GPS Verification and Geofencing
GPS proves workers were on-site when hours were logged. Geofencing can restrict clock-ins to specific job site boundaries.
This eliminates disputes about whether work actually occurred at the claimed location and prevents time theft before it starts.
4. Photo Documentation
Time-stamped photos attached to T&M tickets create visual proof of work performed. This documentation becomes critical when billing is questioned.
Look for automatic timestamps, GPS coordinates, and the ability to add custom watermarks showing company logo and date.
5. Digital Signature Capture
Getting GC or owner approval on paper tickets can take days or weeks. Digital signature capture speeds this to minutes.
The ability to request signatures remotely via email or text message further accelerates the approval process.
6. T&M Ticket Management
The app should generate T&M tickets automatically from time entries, attach supporting documentation, and route them through approval workflows.
Bonus: One-click conversion from approved T&M tickets to change order requests.
7. Accounting Integration
QuickBooks, Sage, and Procore integrations should be standard. Data that flows automatically to accounting eliminates double-entry and reduces errors.
8. Multi-Language Support
Construction workforces are diverse. Spanish language support (at minimum) helps ensure adoption across all crews.
T&M Tracking Apps Compared
Rhumbix
Best for: Mid to large contractors needing comprehensive T&M and change order management
Rhumbix provides real-time T&M risk insight for project managers, tracking labor, equipment, and materials with photo backup. Automated timekeeping flows directly to T&M ticket generation. Schedule a demo >
Key features:
- Real-time T&M visibility and risk alerts
- Photo documentation with GPS verification
- SOC 2 Type 2 compliant enterprise security
- Production tracking and daily construction reports
- Integration with Procore, Autodesk, CMiC, Sage
Results: 95% elimination of reporting errors, 90% less paperwork
SmartBarrel
Best for: Specialty contractors prioritizing time theft prevention
SmartBarrel uses AI-powered facial verification that works even with PPE, beards, and changing appearances. Rugged LTE-connected hardware time clocks can be deployed at job sites.
Key features:
- AI facial verification (works with PPE)
- Geofencing without invasive breadcrumb tracking
- Solar or AC-powered jobsite time clocks
- Offline sync capability
Pricing: $40-60/month base + $9-11/user/month
BenchMarx
Best for: Small contractors wanting to try digital T&M for free
BenchMarx offers a free tier with 4 users, 2 projects, and 500 timesheets. One-click change order generation from T&M tickets makes billing simple.
Key features:
- Free Essentials plan available
- One-click change order generation
- Receipt photo uploads
- Digital signature capture
- Real-time project dashboards
Pricing: Free tier available; paid plans for larger teams
busybusy
Best for: Budget-conscious contractors needing GPS tracking
busybusy provides a free plan with GPS breadcrumb tracking, equipment tracking, and unlimited photo storage. Spanish language support helps with diverse crews.
Key features:
- Free plan available
- GPS breadcrumb tracking when clocked in
- Equipment tracking with GPS
- Offline mode
- Spanish language support
Pricing: Free plan; Pro up to $14.99/user/month
ClockShark
Best for: Companies needing scheduling alongside time tracking
ClockShark combines GPS time tracking with drag-and-drop scheduling. GPSFence geofencing verifies workers are on-site before allowing clock-in.
Key features:
- GPSFence geofencing
- Mobile, web, and kiosk clock options
- Drag-and-drop crew scheduling
- Job/task code tracking for cost allocation
Pricing: $40-60/month base + $9-11/user/month
ExakTime
Best for: Contractors preferring hardware time clocks
ExakTime has been in construction time tracking since 1999. FaceFront photo verification and rugged JobClock hardware options work in harsh environments.
Key features:
- FaceFront photo ID verification
- Rugged hardware time clock options
- Offline capability with local storage
- Prevailing wage tracking
- 40+ instant reports
Pricing: Starting at $9/user/month + $50 monthly base
Feature Comparison
|Feature
|Rhumbix
|SmartBarrel
|BenchMarx
|busybusy
|ClockShark
|ExakTime
|T&M Tickets
|Yes
|Limited
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Offline Mode
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Limited
|Yes
|GPS/Geofencing
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Photo Docs
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Limited
|Digital Signatures
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Facial Verification
|No
|Yes (AI)
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Change Order Mgmt
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Free Tier
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Spanish Support
|Limited
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
The ROI of Digital T&M Tracking
What can you expect from implementing a T&M tracking app?
Time Savings
- 90% reduction in paperwork time
- 70%+ faster change order processing
- Approvals in days instead of weeks
Error Reduction
- 95% fewer reporting errors
- Elimination of illegible handwriting issues
- No more lost tickets
Revenue Recovery
- Capture billable hours that previously went unbilled
- Reduce time theft through GPS verification
- Faster payments from faster approvals
Dispute Prevention
- GPS-verified location data
- Timestamped photo documentation
- Digital signature trail
Implementation Tips
1. Start with One Project
Pilot the app on a single project before rolling out company-wide. Work out the kinks with a smaller team first.
2. Appoint Champions
Identify tech-friendly foremen who can help train their crews. Peer training often works better than top-down mandates.
3. Demonstrate Value
Show crews how the app saves them time—45 minutes per day on paperwork, faster approvals, fewer disputes. Adoption improves when workers see the benefit.
4. Go Mobile-First
Crews adopt mobile apps 3x faster than desktop solutions. If the app requires a computer, it won’t get used in the field.
5. Measure Before and After
Track your current T&M processing time, lost ticket rate, and billing disputes before implementation. You’ll need this baseline to demonstrate ROI.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is a T&M tracking app?
- A T&M tracking app is mobile software that captures time, materials, and equipment used for extra work outside the original contract scope. Modern apps include GPS verification, photo documentation, digital signatures, and integration with accounting systems.
How much do T&M tracking apps cost?
- Pricing varies widely. Free options like BenchMarx and busybusy exist for small teams. Most paid apps run $9-15 per user per month plus a base fee of $40-60 per month. Enterprise solutions like Rhumbix use custom pricing based on company size.
Can T&M tracking apps work offline?
- Most modern apps include offline functionality, storing data locally and syncing when connectivity returns. This is essential for construction sites with poor cell service.
How do T&M tracking apps prevent time theft?
- GPS verification proves workers were on-site when hours were logged. Geofencing restricts clock-ins to job site boundaries. Facial recognition prevents buddy punching where one worker clocks in for another.
What integrations should a T&M app have?
- Essential integrations include accounting software (QuickBooks, Sage), construction management platforms (Procore), and payroll systems. Look for the specific integrations your company already uses.
Key Takeaways
- Time theft costs $50 billion annually—GPS verification and facial recognition eliminate it
- Paper processes take 24 days—digital apps reduce T&M-to-change order time by 70%+
- Mobile-first is essential—60%+ of tracking happens on phones and tablets
- Offline functionality is required—job sites don’t always have connectivity
- Photo documentation prevents disputes—timestamped images create defensible records
- Free options exist—BenchMarx and busybusy offer free tiers for small teams
- Integration matters—data should flow to accounting without manual re-entry
Every hour worked without a T&M tracking app is an hour at risk of going unbilled. The contractors capturing full value for their work are the ones with mobile apps in their crews’ hands.