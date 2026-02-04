T&M Tracking Apps: Capture Every Billable Hour

A T&M tracking app captures billable hours in real-time, on mobile devices, with GPS verification and photo documentation that holds up to scrutiny.

Here’s what to look for and how the leading apps compare.

The Cost of Manual T&M Tracking

Paper-based T&M processes leak revenue at every step:

24 days: Average time from field T&M ticket signature to change order submission

Average time from field T&M ticket signature to change order submission $373 million: Annual cost of buddy punching nationwide

Annual cost of buddy punching nationwide 75%: Businesses that encounter buddy punching issues

Businesses that encounter buddy punching issues 46%: Employees who admit to adding 15-60 minutes to their timesheets

Beyond time theft, paper tickets get lost, damaged, or stuck in someone’s truck for days. By the time they reach the office, details are fuzzy and approvals are delayed.

Digital T&M apps eliminate these problems. Contractors report 70%+ reduction in change order processing time, 90% less paperwork, and 95% fewer reporting errors.

What to Look for in a T&M Tracking App

1. Mobile-First Design

Over 60% of time tracking now happens on smartphones and tablets. The app must be designed for field use—not adapted from desktop software as an afterthought.

Test: Can your least tech-savvy foreman clock in and submit a T&M ticket in under two minutes? If not, adoption will suffer.

2. Offline Functionality

Construction sites don’t always have cell service. The app must work offline, storing data locally and syncing when connectivity returns.

Full functionality should be available without internet: GPS tracking, photo capture, time entries, digital signatures. No excuses.

3. GPS Verification and Geofencing

GPS proves workers were on-site when hours were logged. Geofencing can restrict clock-ins to specific job site boundaries.

This eliminates disputes about whether work actually occurred at the claimed location and prevents time theft before it starts.

4. Photo Documentation

Time-stamped photos attached to T&M tickets create visual proof of work performed. This documentation becomes critical when billing is questioned.

Look for automatic timestamps, GPS coordinates, and the ability to add custom watermarks showing company logo and date.

5. Digital Signature Capture

Getting GC or owner approval on paper tickets can take days or weeks. Digital signature capture speeds this to minutes.

The ability to request signatures remotely via email or text message further accelerates the approval process.

6. T&M Ticket Management

The app should generate T&M tickets automatically from time entries, attach supporting documentation, and route them through approval workflows.

Bonus: One-click conversion from approved T&M tickets to change order requests.

7. Accounting Integration

QuickBooks, Sage, and Procore integrations should be standard. Data that flows automatically to accounting eliminates double-entry and reduces errors.

8. Multi-Language Support

Construction workforces are diverse. Spanish language support (at minimum) helps ensure adoption across all crews.

T&M Tracking Apps Compared

Best for: Mid to large contractors needing comprehensive T&M and change order management

Rhumbix provides real-time T&M risk insight for project managers, tracking labor, equipment, and materials with photo backup. Automated timekeeping flows directly to T&M ticket generation. Schedule a demo >

Key features:

Real-time T&M visibility and risk alerts

Photo documentation with GPS verification

SOC 2 Type 2 compliant enterprise security

Production tracking and daily construction reports

Integration with Procore, Autodesk, CMiC, Sage

Results: 95% elimination of reporting errors, 90% less paperwork

SmartBarrel

Best for: Specialty contractors prioritizing time theft prevention

SmartBarrel uses AI-powered facial verification that works even with PPE, beards, and changing appearances. Rugged LTE-connected hardware time clocks can be deployed at job sites.

Key features:

AI facial verification (works with PPE)

Geofencing without invasive breadcrumb tracking

Solar or AC-powered jobsite time clocks

Offline sync capability

Pricing: $40-60/month base + $9-11/user/month

BenchMarx

Best for: Small contractors wanting to try digital T&M for free

BenchMarx offers a free tier with 4 users, 2 projects, and 500 timesheets. One-click change order generation from T&M tickets makes billing simple.

Key features:

Free Essentials plan available

One-click change order generation

Receipt photo uploads

Digital signature capture

Real-time project dashboards

Pricing: Free tier available; paid plans for larger teams

busybusy

Best for: Budget-conscious contractors needing GPS tracking

busybusy provides a free plan with GPS breadcrumb tracking, equipment tracking, and unlimited photo storage. Spanish language support helps with diverse crews.

Key features:

Free plan available

GPS breadcrumb tracking when clocked in

Equipment tracking with GPS

Offline mode

Spanish language support

Pricing: Free plan; Pro up to $14.99/user/month

ClockShark

Best for: Companies needing scheduling alongside time tracking

ClockShark combines GPS time tracking with drag-and-drop scheduling. GPSFence geofencing verifies workers are on-site before allowing clock-in.

Key features:

GPSFence geofencing

Mobile, web, and kiosk clock options

Drag-and-drop crew scheduling

Job/task code tracking for cost allocation

Pricing: $40-60/month base + $9-11/user/month

ExakTime

Best for: Contractors preferring hardware time clocks

ExakTime has been in construction time tracking since 1999. FaceFront photo verification and rugged JobClock hardware options work in harsh environments.

Key features:

FaceFront photo ID verification

Rugged hardware time clock options

Offline capability with local storage

Prevailing wage tracking

40+ instant reports

Pricing: Starting at $9/user/month + $50 monthly base

Feature Comparison

Feature Rhumbix SmartBarrel BenchMarx busybusy ClockShark ExakTime T&M Tickets Yes Limited Yes No No No Offline Mode Yes Yes Yes Yes Limited Yes GPS/Geofencing Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Photo Docs Yes Yes Yes Yes No Limited Digital Signatures Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Facial Verification No Yes (AI) No No No Yes Change Order Mgmt Yes No Yes No No No Free Tier No No Yes Yes No No Spanish Support Limited No No Yes No Yes

The ROI of Digital T&M Tracking

What can you expect from implementing a T&M tracking app?

Time Savings

90% reduction in paperwork time

70%+ faster change order processing

Approvals in days instead of weeks

Error Reduction

95% fewer reporting errors

Elimination of illegible handwriting issues

No more lost tickets

Revenue Recovery

Capture billable hours that previously went unbilled

Reduce time theft through GPS verification

Faster payments from faster approvals

Dispute Prevention

GPS-verified location data

Timestamped photo documentation

Digital signature trail

Implementation Tips

1. Start with One Project

Pilot the app on a single project before rolling out company-wide. Work out the kinks with a smaller team first.

2. Appoint Champions

Identify tech-friendly foremen who can help train their crews. Peer training often works better than top-down mandates.

3. Demonstrate Value

Show crews how the app saves them time—45 minutes per day on paperwork, faster approvals, fewer disputes. Adoption improves when workers see the benefit.

4. Go Mobile-First

Crews adopt mobile apps 3x faster than desktop solutions. If the app requires a computer, it won’t get used in the field.

5. Measure Before and After

Track your current T&M processing time, lost ticket rate, and billing disputes before implementation. You’ll need this baseline to demonstrate ROI.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a T&M tracking app?

A T&M tracking app is mobile software that captures time, materials, and equipment used for extra work outside the original contract scope. Modern apps include GPS verification, photo documentation, digital signatures, and integration with accounting systems.

How much do T&M tracking apps cost?

Pricing varies widely. Free options like BenchMarx and busybusy exist for small teams. Most paid apps run $9-15 per user per month plus a base fee of $40-60 per month. Enterprise solutions like Rhumbix use custom pricing based on company size.

Can T&M tracking apps work offline?

Most modern apps include offline functionality, storing data locally and syncing when connectivity returns. This is essential for construction sites with poor cell service.

How do T&M tracking apps prevent time theft?

GPS verification proves workers were on-site when hours were logged. Geofencing restricts clock-ins to job site boundaries. Facial recognition prevents buddy punching where one worker clocks in for another.

What integrations should a T&M app have?

Essential integrations include accounting software (QuickBooks, Sage), construction management platforms (Procore), and payroll systems. Look for the specific integrations your company already uses.

Key Takeaways

Time theft costs $50 billion annually —GPS verification and facial recognition eliminate it

—GPS verification and facial recognition eliminate it Paper processes take 24 days —digital apps reduce T&M-to-change order time by 70%+

—digital apps reduce T&M-to-change order time by 70%+ Mobile-first is essential —60%+ of tracking happens on phones and tablets

—60%+ of tracking happens on phones and tablets Offline functionality is required —job sites don’t always have connectivity

—job sites don’t always have connectivity Photo documentation prevents disputes —timestamped images create defensible records

—timestamped images create defensible records Free options exist —BenchMarx and busybusy offer free tiers for small teams

—BenchMarx and busybusy offer free tiers for small teams Integration matters—data should flow to accounting without manual re-entry

Every hour worked without a T&M tracking app is an hour at risk of going unbilled. The contractors capturing full value for their work are the ones with mobile apps in their crews’ hands.