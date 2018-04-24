Top 5 Doubts Managers Have About New Tech (And Their Realities)

TV Show Idea: “Mythbusters” Gone Corporate.

Premise: A team of consultants and product developers tour the world, seeking companies that want to realize a higher potential. They speak to the managers about supposed obstacles and eventually lead these managers to understand that the biggest block of their road to success is fear. They bust these fears, and the company’s success goes viral.

Any takers? While we cannot vouch for our screenwriting abilities, we do have confidence in delivering the facts about your newest team member, tech. We’re all about the latest and greatest gadgets but focus on the sufficiently practical and solution-oriented, a must in this rigid industry. Surrounded by cranes and other tools 1000x their weight, you’d think that these pros would have no fears. But their hesitancy to adopt new tech is creating unnecessary roadblocks in their workflows. Here are the top five doubts about new technology solutions, and the facts that counter the fears: