[VIDEO] 8 Benefits of Using Construction Project Management Tools

Are you using construction project management tools for your construction business yet? If not, you’re probably having a tough time balancing projects, shifting between tasks, and planning projects. It’s a lot to have on anyone’s plate.

Project tools provide time management, can analyze costs, allow you to strategize, and give you real-time updates. That are only a few things, and if you’re not taking advantage of them, you can bet your competitors are. If you want to stay ahead, you’ll need to at least consider making the change. If you still haven’t decided, here are a few more benefits of project management tools.

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1. A Central Hub

Project management tools will provide you with a central hub that will house all of your project information in an organized manner. It will provide an overview whenever you need it.

The construction manager, workers, and clients will have access to this hub whenever they need to refresh their memory or refer to it in general to make changes.

2. Data-Driven Decisions

By seeing the hub, you’ll be able to make data-driven decisions. It helps you not throw away money on supplies you didn’t need because a list of all the materials will be right in front of you.

When you can see the data in front of you, you won’t waste time on your construction planning because you’ll be able to see all the little details. The best part is that you’ll be able to learn from these decisions, so you keep making them, but we’ll get into that later.

3. Get Real-Time Updates

Real-time updates make collaboration between workers and managers so much easier because they’ll be able to communicate through the updates.

Managers might not always be able to answer phone calls, emails, or be with the workers on-site, but they can see the project’s progress and update it through real-time updates.

Employees will get alerts when these changes have been made and can shift their workday accordingly.

4. Use Integrations

If you’re not using project management tools, you’re probably storing all your data in word or excel documents, which isn’t exactly efficient. These documents are static, so you have to move them around yourself, and you won’t be able to look at the project’s entirety. The integration will allow you to move things around a little more seamlessly.

It makes life a little more user-friendly because you won’t have to move the entire project manually. You also get an excellent overview of current and future projects.

5. Time Management

Going back to being able to make data-driven decisions, if you’re able to do this, it saves you a lot of time and gives you a significant boost in customer satisfaction. The truth of the matter is that most projects don’t get done on time.

It isn’t any fault of the worker. It’s just summed up in poor planning and collaboration.

Being alerted to errors right away stops workers from continuing until they think the project is done and having to go back later to fix them. Backtracking takes up more time than you think. Also, with the right tools, workers are updated on changes to the project via real-time updates and errors.

6. Analyze Cost

When you’re planning poorly, you might sink money into supplies that you don’t need for a project, and when you don’t finish in time, that also costs your company money.

Project management software will allow you to estimate an accurate number for the total cost of a project, so it won’t all just be one big guessing game. You’ll also be able to adjust this cost when errors occur and other things that need to be accounted for.

7. Mobility

Transform time-consuming, error-prone reporting into digital field workflows that accelerate your crews’ and projects’ approvals and insights. With digital reporting built for the field and cloud-based submissions, your team has real-time visibility at their fingertips.

Capture more than just work hours. Attach notes and photos to provide greater context to work performed. Utilize pre-loaded crew, cost codes, and equipment list to ensure better accuracy over the life of your project.

8. You’ll Be Able to Strategize

One good decision leads to another. You’ll be able to fall into this pattern thanks to project management tools.

This is because you’ll start being able to see patterns in data. These patterns become predictable later on down the road, so if you’ve strategized and completed one project, you’ve done them all.

You’ll be able to start learning from past projects to perfect and plan future ones. If you’re able to do this, you’ll be able to get projects done that much faster, increasing customer satisfaction and putting you way ahead of your competitors.

You Can’t Afford Not to Use Project Management Tools

If you want to stay up to date and get ahead of your competition, you’ll need to start using Project management tools. It will allow your workers to collaborate, see changes to the project in real-time, analyze costs, save time, and strategize so you can bring the best customer service to all your clients. You can’t afford not to use it, and really, why wouldn’t you?

Managing a contracting business can be challenging. We’re here to make it easier for you. Visit our blog for helpful tips on building an efficient contracting business.