[WEBINAR] Production Tracking Made Easy

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Date: Tuesday, December 14th, 2021
Time: 11 AM PT/ 2 PM ET
If your construction team only tracks labor hours, your company is missing out on critical progress and productivity data.
Sign up today for the Production Tracking Made Easy webinar on Tuesday, December 14th, to gain a unified view of project productivity by bringing together the most critical data: cost-coded labor hours, production quantities, and your budget.
“Our company approaches technology decisions in a methodical way, and we choose solutions that are scalable and would work for other divisions that may need something similar. Rhumbix really fits our needs!” -DREW TRAMMELL, Technology Manager, ARCO Design/Build
Can’t make the webinar? Register anyway, and we’ll send you the recording.
Dylan Barr, Product Manager @ Rhumbix
Dylan is a Product Manager at Rhumbix currently focused on Production Tracking (PT), Timekeeping (TK), and Groups and Large Orgs (GLO) product lines. Dylan takes pride in combining his construction and engineering backgrounds to use technology to help solve pressing industry problems. He aims to keep it simple, design for workers first, and help companies capture and unlock their most valuable project data. Before moving to San Francisco in 2018 and diving into Con-tech, Dylan spent a decade designing, engineering, and automating the delivery of high-end and/or large-scale architectural metal façades and substructures at Zahner in Kansas City, MO.