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What Construction Contractors Want Automated Now
General Contractor,

What Construction Contractors Want Automated Now

RhumbixSeptember 28, 2021 • 2 min read

Imagine doing your job with the help of a personal assistant. Sound too good to be true? Today’s construction software technology offers construction contractors many options for automating their daily processes. Whether your ‘assistant’ of choice is Alexa, Google, or Siri, a little automation can help you continue along during the workday.

Start with these three key elements:

 

Timekeeping

There’s a lot to think about in the field, safety (first!), communication, consistency, plans, and of course, the actual building process. Why add timekeeping to that already overwhelming list on the top of your team members’ minds? With an automated timekeeping process, Foremen can log time for craftworkers right from their mobile devices.

This makes performance analytics and automated payroll possible on the management side, as timecards are automatically sent to your ERP system. By automating the timekeeping progress and digitizing its systems, everyone is empowered to focus on the real task at hand: building the most impressive project.

Payroll

Automation eliminates many of the payroll process and administration layers, allowing contractors to get paid more consistently and documented than ever before. Plus, the total expenditure of the budget can be easier tracked back at the office. Automated payroll? It’s a win-win for everyone on the team.

Performance Tracking

We know that craftworkers take pride in their work in the field and want to make communication of their progress as seamless as possible with the project manager. It is frustrating for contractors to receive delayed feedback, or none at all, because of an inability to reach the project manager quickly. The Rhumbix platform creates an effortless medium to digitally track progress and instantly send it to the project manager for feedback. Contractors are empowered to do their best work. Supervisors’ work is also more straightforward, with a streamlined performance tracking process that aligns with their goals of mediating communication in and out of the field. With a motivated team and energized supervisor, automated performance tracking is a big plus.

 

 

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