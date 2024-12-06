Why Everyone Should Automate Time & Material Tracking

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Today Rhumbix is excited to announce that Time & Materials (T&M) tags can now be automated using our Field Intelligence Platform. Foremen can document T&M work from the field using the same simple interface developed for timekeeping. Combine photos, attachments, and pricing information to ensure a comprehensive record of all T&M work.
With T&M tracking, Rhumbix is tackling yet another field-based workflow ripe for digitization. Today, paper is still the medium most subcontractors use to track work they complete that is outside their contracted scope. Paper T&M tickets are generated on carbon copy sheets and handed off to general contractors and owners for processing. While this sounds easy, the problems caused by a simple slip of paper can be a real headache for everyone.
What’s more, the inefficiencies of the current T&M process can have a significant impact on the cost efficiency of subcontractors, for whom the costs of working capital and borrowing are disproportionately high relative to contractors and owners. We often hear of subcontractors failing to recover sizeable amounts of work executed on a T&M basis.
Rhumbix’s automated T&M tags solves these problems and delivers three key benefits to subcontractors, general contractors and owners:
Immediate visibility and transparency to T&M costs means subcontractors are compensated for their work in a timely manner general contractors and owners have the most accurate, up-to-date view of project budgets, solving the key challenges of today’s manual, paper-based process.
We’re excited for this next step in partnering with our customers to digitize their field data and move the industry forward. To learn more about T&M tracking with Rhumbix and schedule a demo, visit our website.