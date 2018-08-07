Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]

Why Rhumbix

Solutions

Field & Workforce Management

Time & Attendance

Production Tracking

Change Orders

T&M Work Tracking

Integrations

Daily Reports

Custom Forms & Workflows

Analytics & Reporting

Field Analytix™

Data Explorer

Use Cases

Contractor Type

Trade Contractor

Self Performing General Contractor

General Contractor

Project Owner

Public Sector

Use Case

Project Managers

Payroll & Accounting

Field Teams

Construction Operations

Specialty

Packages

Support

Learn

Videos

Customer Stories

Blog

About Rhumbix

Product Updates

Webinars

Rhumbix T&M ROI Calculator

Customer Support

Contact Us

Self Help Center

Support

Log In

Why Top Accountants Recommend Digital Payroll for Tax Purposes

Why Top Accountants Recommend Digital Payroll for Tax Purposes

RhumbixAugust 07, 2018 • 2 min read

Shifting the payroll procedure presents a learning curve for everyone on the team (https://rhumbixsandbox.wpengine.com/digital-teamwork-works/). Since construction is a project-based industry, standard payroll practices seem appealing. But what if there’s an easier, more convenient way to get everyone on the same page?

Unfortunately, as we builders know, it’s continuous maintenance of the structures already in place that secures their stability and prevents the need for repairs down the line. The same principle applies off the field and in the accounting office.

Mandates:
If they have not already, state or nationally-issued mandates may be coming your way, according to Myriam Mourani, a Southern California-based executive accountant. “Some states, such as California, are mandating electronic payroll,” she said. Adding, “This includes both e-filing and electronic payment of craft workers.” Soon enough, every builder in the states will recognize digital payroll as not only the wise but the most legally transparent, construction management solution. Besides, why limit your business to just a few states, when updating a few business procedures can render your team compliant with any state in the country? We know that the most successful individuals and teams in construction are the ones who are ahead of the curve, including impending legal compliances.

Deductions:
The upside of consistent labor costs? “Tax deductions,” according to Myriam. Labor costs and any other expenses associated in construction management have the opportunity to be eligible for tax deductions, but only if they’re documented. “Yes, you can guesstimate some expenses when filing,” she admits. “But, even the slightest gap in reports could be cause for enquiry and audits from the IRS.” Digital payroll allows for leaders to take full advantage of any potential business expense from construction management and labor costs, without taking on a big risk.

Errors:
According to Myriam, the IRS is beginning to encourage organizations, both large and small, to go paperless. They are valuing transparency and seeking to improve it both inside the service and in the organizations they collect from. Furthermore, piles of paper can serve as a breeding ground for errors. Save yourself and your team members the hassle by switching to digital.

About Rhumbix: We know that the best technology provides you with a way to get to work, faster. Rhumbix Field Intelligence Platform is a digital solution that improves every aspect of daily construction operations with better data from the field to the home office. Rhumbix boosts productivity, craft worker morale, and building quality while providing a field experience that teams love.

Learn how Rhumbix is helping contractors like you

The way construction is built is changing. Find resources to stay on top of the latest news.

construction technology

4 Minute Read

A New Chapter: Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix

construction technology

10 Minute Read

How to Sell Field Management Software to Your CFO: The 15-Minute Business Case Template

Construction Productivity

9 Minute Read

The INRS Partnership Advantage: Why eCMS + Rhumbix Beats Standalone Field Management