6 of the Most Popular Construction Apps for Builders

Do you work in construction and are looking for some apps to help your business?

It’s safe to say that construction is hard work both physically and mentally. Fortunately, there are steps construction workers can take to make the workday easier.

As technology continues to progress, more and more apps have become available to help make day-to-day building tasks more simple. It’s safe to say that there is an app for just about everything these days and the construction industry is certainly no exception.

With one quick download, these apps can help to simplify your workload and even maximize your profitability. In fact, four of five construction managers report using technology to manage their projects.

If you work in construction, you’re going to want to ensure that you have these apps downloaded on your phone.

Read on to learn the 6 best construction apps of 2018 for builders.

1. JobFLEX

With construction jobs, being able to provide clients with quick and accurate estimates is key.

The ability to provide customers with estimates in a professional manner can be the difference between gaining and losing a customer.

JobFLEX allows users to provide detailed estimates on the spot and even without a cellular connection. It also provides customizable forms that can be edited on a whim and sent to clients.

It’s even said to deliver estimates to clients 20 percent faster and with 4 times the accuracy than without.

2. Red Cross First Aid

When it comes to construction zones, safety needs to be a priority. After all, this is one of the most dangerous industries to be employed.

From a personal and a legal standpoint, there is nothing that carries a higher importance on a job site than safety.

The Red Cross app provides users with the unique opportunity to have first-responder skills at their very fingertips. For desperate situations and before help can arrive, this app loads step-by-step videos that provide simple instructions for anything from broken bones and sprains to lacerations.

This app has been created to help anyone handle unexpected injuries that take place on site.

The best practice is to always stay safe on the job site.

3. Rhumbix

It’s no surprise that construction jobs require atypical hours and long working days.

Because of this, it can be challenging to keep track of which crew members have worked which hours. Often, construction teams rely on physical notes to jot down working hours. But, in the scramble of the job, these notes do not always come as a priority.

With the Rhumbix app,

This app helps to improve labor productivity in the following ways:

Track time and production

Reduce timecard and payroll accuracy

Deliver data from the app to accounting software

Tracks which products and cost codes are making or losing money

Make quicker and more confident decisions to drive productivity

In the end, the foreman is able to receive the feedback they need in order to drive production.

This app helps to ensure that foremen spend more time on completing actual projects rather than imputting information onto a timecard.

4. DEWALT Mobile Pro

For those in construction, you’re well aware of many calculations are being made on a daily basis. No matter the job, accurate calculations are crucial to the success of every project overall.

Even a slight miscalculation can provide for a significant issue that affects the entire project. For these calculations, a simple calculator just isn’t going to do the trick.

The DEWALT app provides a calculator that is specific to construction as well as a reference tool. It also features nine additional calculators for more fixed, particular calculators.

You can also easily store and share past calculations via email to other crew members. With this calculator, it’s safe to say that what you need is only a click away.

5. Bridgit Closeout

This app is a management system that is used for assigning work, reporting, and note-taking.

All of the usual notes that would be taken down on paper are now stored electronically and have the ability to be shared with other team members.

Whether it’s for a project big or small, this app is great for teams that are looking to minimize the amount of time they spend on the following tasks:

Manually assigning work

Reporting problems

Taking organized notes

Project details

Communication with members on other sites

These pesky jobs take up large portions of time that could be spent physically working. In turn, this means physical labor is completed in a more timely matter and crew members are able to finalize working hours more efficiently.

If you’re looking to minimize paper and increase your technology game, you’re going to want to ensure you have this downloaded ASAP.

6. GasBuddy

If you work in the construction business, you are well aware of how much money is being spent on gas. From picking up crew members to driving from site-to-site, it’s no doubt that countless miles are traveled on a daily basis.

Since gas is such a significant factor in daily costs, it’s important to be as mindful as possible when fueling up.

And, so, why not opt for an app that is sure to save money each day. GasBuddy saves construction workers time and money. This is accomplished by finding the least expensive gas based on differing locales.

For your next gas stop, don’t be alarmed by high prices. Instead, know exactly which gas stations are offering which prices. With GasBuddy, a gas map shows you where the least expensive gas is in relation to your location.

The Best Construction Apps of 2018

If you work in construction, you know that day-to-day tasks can be challenging enough.

Why not opt for something that is going to minimize stress and may even do the work for you? We’ve weighed in on the best construction apps of 2018 that are essential for every builder to have.

These apps can revolutionize the way in which business is conducted. From helping to save money and time to bettering communication and profitability, it’s no doubt that these apps are well worth a download.

With the click of a button, these construction apps can become a part of your Monday-Friday grind.

Go on, see for yourself!

To learn more about how technology can help your construction business, be sure to check out our website. You won’t be disappointed!