Construction Change Order Form: Free Template [Excel & PDF]

The right form ensures nothing gets missed and approvals move quickly. The wrong form, or a poorly filled one, leads to rejected submissions, delayed payments, and potential disputes.

This guide covers the essential fields every change order form needs, how to fill one out correctly, and when to use PDF versus Excel formats.

Essential Fields Every Change Order Form Needs

A complete change order form includes these core elements:

Header Section

Project name and number: Ties the change order to the correct job

Ties the change order to the correct job Change order number: Sequential identifier (CO-001, CO-002, etc.)

Sequential identifier (CO-001, CO-002, etc.) Date of request: When the change order was created

When the change order was created Original contract date: Links to the primary agreement

Party Information

Owner: Name and contact information

Name and contact information Contractor: Company name and representative

Company name and representative Architect/Engineer: If applicable to contract type

Change Details

Description of change: Specific explanation of work being added, removed, or modified

Specific explanation of work being added, removed, or modified Reason for change: Why the modification is necessary (owner request, design error, site condition, etc.)

Why the modification is necessary (owner request, design error, site condition, etc.) Reference documents: Related RFIs, drawings, or specifications

Financial Section

Cost breakdown: Itemized pricing for labor, materials, equipment, overhead, profit, tax, and insurance

Itemized pricing for labor, materials, equipment, overhead, profit, tax, and insurance Previous contract sum: Running total before this change

Running total before this change Change amount: This change order’s impact (positive or negative)

This change order’s impact (positive or negative) New contract sum: Updated total after this change

Schedule Section

Days added or removed: Time impact of the change

Time impact of the change Previous completion date: Before this change

Before this change New completion date: After this change takes effect

Approval Section

Contractor signature: With printed name, title, and date

With printed name, title, and date Owner signature: With printed name, title, and date

With printed name, title, and date Architect signature: With printed name, title, and date (when required)

How to Fill Out a Change Order Form: Step-by-Step

Follow these steps for complete, accurate submissions:

Step 1: Use a Consistent Template

Download a standardized template and use the same format across your entire project. Consistency speeds up reviews and reduces errors.

Step 2: Enter Project Identification

Fill in the project name, number, original contract date, and assign the next sequential change order number.

Step 3: Add All Dates

Include the change order creation date, the notice date (when the change was first communicated), and any approval deadlines per your contract.

Step 4: List Party Information

Enter complete names and contact details for owner, contractor, and architect/engineer.

Step 5: Write a Clear Description

Be specific. Instead of “adjust plumbing,” write “Relocate 3-inch drain line from Column B-4 to Column B-6 per ASI #12 dated 3/15/26.” Attach supporting documents—photos, drawings, vendor quotes.

Step 6: Document Cost Impact

Provide an itemized breakdown:

Labor hours and rates

Material quantities and unit costs

Equipment rental

Overhead percentage

Profit margin

Tax and insurance

Step 7: Specify Schedule Impact

State whether the timeline changes. If yes, specify exactly how many days are added or removed and calculate the new completion date.

Step 8: Calculate Running Totals

For AIA G701 forms: Enter the original contract sum (stays constant), sum of all previous changes, this change amount, and the new contract total.

Step 9: Obtain All Signatures

Have all required parties sign with printed name, title, and date. Do not start work until all signatures are complete.

Step 10: Submit and Archive

Send to the owner for evaluation. After approval, attach to the original contract and maintain copies per your retention policy.

Change Order Form Formats: PDF vs Excel vs Word

Different formats serve different purposes:

Fillable PDF

Best for: Formal submissions, client-facing documents, legal record-keeping

Advantages:

Maintains consistent formatting across devices

Professional appearance

Digital signature integration (DocuSign, Adobe Sign)

Legal compliance with e-signature standards

Easy to email and archive

Limitations:

Limited calculation capabilities

Harder to modify field structure

Excel Spreadsheet

Best for: Internal tracking, cost estimation, projects with frequent calculations

Advantages:

Automatic cost calculations based on quantity and unit price

Built-in formulas for markup and totals

Can link to material pricing databases

Easy to customize

Integrates with change order logs

Limitations:

Values can be mistyped without validation

Less formal appearance

Formula errors possible

Word Document

Best for: Simple changes, detailed written descriptions, quick modifications

Advantages:

Easy to edit

Good for detailed text descriptions

Wide software compatibility

Limitations:

No automatic calculations

Formatting can shift between versions

Google Docs/Sheets

Best for: Team collaboration, remote projects, draft development

Advantages:

Real-time collaboration

Automatic saving and version history

Accessible from any device

Understanding the AIA G701 Change Order Form

The AIA G701-2017 is the industry-standard change order form. Key things to know:

Validity Requirement

The form states clearly: “NOT VALID UNTIL SIGNED BY THE ARCHITECT, CONTRACTOR AND OWNER.” All three signatures are required before the change takes effect.

When to Use It

G701 is used when all parties have already agreed on the change—scope, cost, and time. It formalizes and documents that agreement. If you’re still negotiating, you’re not ready for a G701.

Key Sections

Project Information: Name, address, original contract date, change order number

Name, address, original contract date, change order number Description of Change: Detailed explanation with references to exhibits and drawings

Detailed explanation with references to exhibits and drawings Cost Adjustment: Original sum, previous changes, this change, new total

Original sum, previous changes, this change, new total Time Adjustment: Original time, previous extensions, this change, new completion date

Original time, previous extensions, this change, new completion date Signatures: Architect, contractor, and owner with dates

Important Note

For the cost adjustment section: The original contract sum stays the same throughout the project. What changes is the “sum of previous change orders” which accumulates with each approved change.

Common Form Filling Mistakes to Avoid

Documentation Errors

Not getting written change orders: Verbal approval doesn’t protect you. Always get signed documentation before starting work.

Verbal approval doesn’t protect you. Always get signed documentation before starting work. Vague descriptions: “Adjust plumbing” tells reviewers nothing. Be specific about what’s being added, removed, or modified.

“Adjust plumbing” tells reviewers nothing. Be specific about what’s being added, removed, or modified. Missing cost breakdowns: Lump sums without itemization invite challenges. Show labor, materials, overhead, and profit separately.

Lump sums without itemization invite challenges. Show labor, materials, overhead, and profit separately. Omitting schedule impact: Always state whether the timeline changes, even if the answer is “no impact.”

Process Errors

Delaying submission: Most contracts require notification within 5-10 days. Missing deadlines can void your claim.

Most contracts require notification within 5-10 days. Missing deadlines can void your claim. Ignoring contract requirements: Read your contract’s change order provisions. Format, timing, and approval processes vary.

Read your contract’s change order provisions. Format, timing, and approval processes vary. Missing signatures: A change order without all required signatures isn’t valid. Don’t start work until everyone has signed.

Calculation Errors

Math errors in totals: Use Excel formulas or construction software to prevent mistakes.

Use Excel formulas or construction software to prevent mistakes. Wrong running contract sum: Remember: original sum stays constant, previous changes accumulate.

Remember: original sum stays constant, previous changes accumulate. Forgetting overhead and markup: Include your contractual markup percentages on all changed work.

Frequently Asked Questions

What fields are required on a change order form?

Essential fields include: project identification, change order number and date, description of change, reason for change, cost breakdown, schedule impact, and signature blocks for contractor, owner, and architect (when applicable).

Should I use PDF or Excel for change order forms?

Use PDF for formal submissions and legal documentation. Use Excel for internal tracking and when you need automatic calculations. Many contractors use Excel to develop the change order, then convert to PDF for formal submission.

What’s the difference between AIA G701 and a regular change order form?

AIA G701 is a standardized industry form used primarily on commercial projects with AIA-based contracts. It has specific formatting and requires architect signature. Other forms may be simpler or project-specific, but should contain the same essential information.

Can I modify a change order form template?

Yes, you can customize templates to match your needs. However, if your contract specifies a particular form (like AIA G701), you must use that format. Add fields as needed, but don’t remove required elements.

Key Takeaways

Include all essential fields: Project ID, description, cost breakdown, schedule impact, and signatures

Project ID, description, cost breakdown, schedule impact, and signatures Be specific in descriptions: Write as if a lawyer will read it—avoid vague language

Write as if a lawyer will read it—avoid vague language Choose the right format: PDF for formal submissions, Excel for calculations and internal tracking

PDF for formal submissions, Excel for calculations and internal tracking Get all signatures before starting work: Unsigned change orders aren’t valid

Unsigned change orders aren’t valid Meet contractual deadlines: Most contracts require 5-10 day notification

Most contracts require 5-10 day notification Use consistent templates: Same format across the project speeds reviews and reduces errors

Same format across the project speeds reviews and reduces errors Itemize costs: Show labor, materials, equipment, overhead, and profit separately

A well-designed change order form with complete information moves through approval faster and holds up better if disputes arise. Download ours to ensure you’re capturing everything properly on every change.