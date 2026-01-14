Construction Time Tracking Compliance: Prevailing Wage and Certified Payroll Guide

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For contractors working on public construction projects, time tracking isn’t just about productivity, it’s a legal requirement that can make or break your business. With federal penalties now reaching up to $13,508 per violation and the risk of debarment from future government contracts, construction time tracking compliance has never been more critical.
Prevailing wage laws require contractors on public projects to pay workers at least the local prevailing rate for their job classification. At the federal level, the Davis-Bacon Act applies to contracts over $2,000 on federally funded construction projects.
Currently, 32 states have enacted their own prevailing wage laws, while the remaining 18 states still fall under federal Davis-Bacon requirements for federally funded projects. This patchwork of regulations makes accurate time tracking essential for multi-state contractors.
According to IRS guidelines, contractors must maintain payroll records that include:
In states like New York, employers must keep accurate payroll records for at least six years and have them available for Department of Labor inspections at the job site.
The financial consequences of prevailing wage violations are severe and growing:
One mid-sized contractor recently faced $180,000 in back wages and penalties for Davis-Bacon violations on a single federal highway project. Another company lost a $2.3 million government contract opportunity due to prior compliance failures.
For public projects, contractors must submit weekly certified payroll reports using Form WH-347 or equivalent documentation. The Department of Labor released an updated WH-347 form effective January 2025, featuring enhanced fringe benefit reporting and clearer apprenticeship documentation requirements.
Starting December 31, 2025, New York requires all contractors to electronically submit certified payroll records through a dedicated state portal—a trend likely to spread to other states.
According to enforcement agencies, the most frequent violations include:
Modern certified payroll software eliminates many compliance risks by:
Solutions like eMars can cross-check every payroll against wage determinations and 30 factors linked to Davis-Bacon compliance, allowing instant error reporting and corrections before violations occur.
To maintain compliance across all public projects:
Construction time tracking compliance isn’t optional on public projects, it’s a fundamental requirement that protects both workers and contractors. With penalties increasing and enforcement tightening across federal and state levels, investing in proper prevailing wage tracking systems is far less costly than the alternative.
The contractors who thrive on government projects are those who treat compliance as a competitive advantage, not a burden. Accurate time tracking, certified payroll software, and consistent record-keeping turn regulatory requirements into streamlined business processes.