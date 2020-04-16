Digitizing the Construction Space Will Save Millions in Costs

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Two of the biggest complaints in construction are that projects aren’t completed on time and they cost more than expected. Zach Scheel, co-founder and CEO of Rhumbix, shares why it took so long to bring tech into the industry, and how his company helps other companies save big on time and money.
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