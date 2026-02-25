eCMS Integration for Construction Time Tracking: Connect Field Data to Your ERP

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For contractors running eCMS as their construction ERP, the challenge isn’t software capability, it’s data flow. eCMS handles complex construction accounting, job costing, payroll, and project management effectively. But the system is only as valuable as the information feeding it.
When time data travels from jobsites on paper timesheets, gets collected by foremen, reviewed by project managers, and finally keyed into eCMS by accounting staff, days or weeks pass. Cost reports reflect yesterday’s reality. Payroll becomes a weekly scramble. Budget overruns are discovered after they’ve already happened.
That’s why Rhumbix built a direct integration with eCMS, connecting field time capture to your ERP with bidirectional data sync. This guide explains how the integration works, what data flows in each direction, and what eCMS users should consider when evaluating field time tracking solutions.
eCMS has established itself as a robust ERP platform for construction contractors. It offers comprehensive functionality: project accounting, job costing, payroll processing, equipment management, and reporting. Mid-sized to large contractors trust eCMS to manage the financial complexity of their operations.
But even the most capable ERP system faces a fundamental limitation: garbage in, garbage out. When field data arrives late, incomplete, or error-prone, every downstream process suffers:
Field time tracking integration solves these problems by creating a direct pipeline from crew activity to your ERP. As Ryan Quesnel, Manager of Development and Integration at Thomas Cavanagh Construction, explained: “The speed and accuracy of information provided by using Rhumbix enables us to move from monthly to near real-time reporting, revolutionizing how we track costs, manage resources, and ultimately deliver projects successfully.”
The Rhumbix-eCMS integration creates a bidirectional connection between your field operations and back-office systems. Data flows in both directions, project information goes out to the field, and captured time and production data comes back for processing.
This bidirectional architecture ensures that field workers always have current project information while accounting staff receive accurate, coded time data without manual intervention.
When you configure the integration, eCMS master data synchronizes automatically to Rhumbix. This includes:
The immediate benefit is data consistency. When a project manager creates a new job in eCMS, that project becomes available to field workers in Rhumbix automatically. Employee information including trade, classification, and union affiliation is seamlessly synced between Rhumbix and eCMS—eliminating the need to maintain separate employee databases.
The integration’s real power comes from what flows back. Field-captured data returns to eCMS for payroll and job costing:
This creates a closed loop: budgets and project data flow out to the field, actuals flow back to the ERP. Your eCMS system always reflects current field reality, not last week’s approximation.
For eCMS users, one of the most transformative benefits of integrated field time tracking is the shift from monthly reporting cycles to near real-time visibility. When hours flow from the field as work happens, project managers gain daily insights into performance.
With budgeted hours and quantities syncing from eCMS to Rhumbix, you can track actual vs. budget continuously:
This shift from reactive to proactive management changes how contractors deliver projects. Instead of explaining cost overruns after the fact, project managers can intervene while issues are still correctable.
For many eCMS users, the most immediate ROI from field time tracking integration is payroll efficiency. Construction payroll is complex—multiple pay rates, union requirements, multi-state compliance, prevailing wage calculations. When time data flows directly from Rhumbix to eCMS, that complexity becomes manageable.
The integration supports accurate and timely weekly payroll processing:
The elimination of manual time entry alone typically saves hours of accounting staff time each week. But the accuracy improvement may be even more valuable, catching coding errors in the field rather than discovering them during month-end reconciliation.
eCMS serves a specific segment of the construction market—typically mid-sized to larger contractors who have outgrown entry-level accounting software and need robust ERP functionality. These organizations share common characteristics:
For these contractors, the gap between field operations and back-office systems represents both significant cost and significant opportunity. Closing that gap with integrated time tracking delivers measurable value.
Implementing field time tracking integration with eCMS requires thoughtful planning. Here’s what to consider:
Your eCMS job and cost code structure needs to map correctly to Rhumbix. This includes:
Rhumbix provides white-glove implementation support, working with your team to configure the integration for your specific eCMS setup. The hours captured in the field flow back via CSV configuration tailored to your eCMS import requirements.
Consider how time capture will work for your organization:
The success of any field time tracking solution depends on adoption by superintendents, foremen, and crews. Consider:
Many eCMS installations include customizations, modified reports, additional fields, adjusted workflows. When evaluating integration options, consider:
Here’s how the integrated workflow typically operates:
This workflow eliminates the paper chase, accelerates data availability, and ensures accuracy through system-to-system data transfer rather than manual re-entry.
When evaluating field time tracking solutions to integrate with eCMS, consider these criteria:
The ultimate goal of eCMS integration isn’t just process efficiency, it’s better decision-making. When accurate, timely data flows from field to ERP, project managers and executives gain the information they need to:
This data-driven approach enables PMs to make decisions based on facts rather than gut feeling, transforming construction management from art to science.
Implementing Rhumbix integration with eCMS typically follows this process:
Rhumbix provides white-glove implementation support throughout this process, ensuring your integration is configured correctly for your specific eCMS environment.
eCMS provides the robust ERP functionality that construction contractors need. But that functionality delivers maximum value only when field data flows accurately and promptly into the system.
Rhumbix integration with eCMS creates the bidirectional connection that closes the loop between field operations and back-office systems. Projects, budgets, cost codes, and employee information flow to the field. Captured hours and performance data flow back. The result: accurate payroll processing, real-time project visibility, and data-driven decision making.
For contractors who have invested in eCMS, field time tracking integration is the key to unlocking the platform’s full potential.
Ready to connect your field operations to eCMS? Learn more about the Rhumbix eCMS integration or schedule a demo to see how it works for your specific workflow.